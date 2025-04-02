Why Islamists in the Arab world speak the language of free markets
Summary
- The Middle East's most religious politicians are often its most capitalists as well
A POLITICIAN promised to open his poor country for foreign investment and wean it off aid, while Tony Blair nodded sagely. Standard fare for Davos—except that two months earlier the politician, Asaad al-Shaibani (pictured), was a member of a jihadist group blacklisted by the UN. It was hard to imagine he would end up as Syria’s foreign minister, extolling the virtues of the free market on a mountain in Switzerland.