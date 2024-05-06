Why IT firms are treating artificial intelligence as a poisoned chalice

Tectonic shifts

AI’s disruptive impact will be felt across every industry and society. It will cause tectonic shifts in employment and work patterns. Call centres, for example, will need fewer human agents. Basic coding is also becoming AI-dominated, so there will be less need for “ant-farms" of coders. Translation services and basic news reporting is also being done by AI. On the flip side, there is a need for more and smarter humans in areas such as cybersecurity to tackle the risks posed by AI.