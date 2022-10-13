Why it's all aligned for Indian airlines to grab more of global skies4 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 12:08 PM IST
- Govt is nudging Indian carriers to operate wide-body aircraft when market as well as infrastructure favour them.
Mint recently reported that the government had held discussions with Indian airlines on exploring wide-body aircraft operations to build India as a global aviation hub. The civil aviation ministry asked low-cost airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet to explore the possibility of inducting wide-body aircraft into their fleets, and also asked full-service airlines such as Vistara and Air India to explore strengthening their wide-body aircraft fleet.