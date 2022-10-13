Why it's all aligned for Indian airlines to grab more of global skies

There has also been talk of Air India looking to acquire the Airbus A-350 aircraft, and Vistara already has the wide-body Boeing 787-9. This will help the two Indian carriers make a mark on the international scene as these aircraft have a range of of 8,700 to 9,000 nautical miles and are capable of flying between the furthest points in the world, such as from Marrakesh to Auckland non-stop. From India the A-350-900 ULR can fly non-stop between Mumbai and Buenos Aires, Mumbai and Panama City (which if it is to be mounted will be the world’s longest flight), Delhi-Auckland or even connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Tel Aviv.