Why it’s time for the US to ensure that everyone in America is covered by public health insurance

Employer-sponsored health insurance is rapidly deteriorating in America. In 2027, premiums are expected to see their largest single-year increase in two decades, jumping 11% and closing in on a nearly four-fold increase this century. The amount workers pay for their portion today would have covered the entire premium in 2000.
This coverage will never get more affordable and can only further distort the labour market through dampened wage growth, job lock and low levels of self-employment. If the next 25 years of premium increases are like the past 25, then employer premiums will be $120,000 in 2050.