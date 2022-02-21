Why it took Maruti two decades to beat Hyundai in exports

The surprise is not that India’s largest passenger vehicle (PV) maker Maruti Suzuki also happens to be India’s biggest exporter of PVs. The surprise is that it took the Indo-Japanese behemoth more than two decades to topple its Asian (and Indian) arch-rival Hyundai Motors from the top spot. And thereby hangs a tale involving geopolitics, global supply chains and, of course, the pandemic.

But first, a recap.

Maruti exported more than 205,000 vehicles in CY 2021, a jump of over 150% from the 85,000-odd units it exported in 2020. Hyundai exported some 130,380 ‘Made in India’ units in CY 2021, almost a third up from the number for calendar 2020.

For Maruti, crossing the two lakh units mark in exports in a calendar year is a first. For India-based carmakers, though, while 2021 did see a big growth in numbers, (Kia, Volkswagen and Nissan also saw hefty jumps in exports) total exports are still a far cry from the 7 lakh-plus numbers logged a few years ago.

Three things have happened to revive car exports out of India. The first was the pandemic-induced shut-downs and the consequent growth slowdown, which pretty much throttled demand in the domestic market in 2020 and for large bits of 2021. While demand has revived, it’s still not near the pre-pandemic boom years. This means a lot of idle capacity at the plants, which could be diverted to export production.

The second is the still ongoing global electronic chips shortage. This has hit higher-end vehicles, which are more heavily loaded with electronics, the hardest. Most global carmakers (other than the European luxury brands) have focussed on cheaper, compact and sub-compact cars in India. The models manufactured in the India lines – whether for Maruti, Hyundai, or the others – are not critically dependent on the chipsets currently in shortage. Ergo, exports could be ramped up.

The third reason is the government’s ₹26,000 crore production-linked incentive scheme (PLI scheme) for automobile and auto components, which offers automakers and auto component makers incentives of up to 18% to manufacturing more in India. This essentially takes away China’s cost advantage and has accelerated the hedge bets that many global carmakers are making on India as they seek to reduce dependence on China for the manufacture of cars and components.

For Maruti Suzuki, however, the long absence from the exports’ top spot was a deliberate choice. A simple lack of capacity was a factor behind this. With the company, which sells more than four out of every ten cars sold in India, still enjoying long waiting lists for most of its popular models, there simply wasn’t enough capacity free to shift to export production.

The bigger factor, though, has been the gradual change in parent Suzuki Motor’s priorities. From 1981, when Suzuki became a minority partner in its joint venture with the then government-owned Maruti Udyog Limited (the JV was christened Maruti Suzuki India Limited in 1982), till 2002 when the government diluted its stake and made Suzuki the majority owner in the India venture, the Indian JV was purely a make-and-sell local play for Suzuki. As far as global markets were concerned, Suzuki’s other manufacturing lines in Europe and North America catered to those markets. True, Maruti has been exporting cars since 1987, when the first lot of 800 Maruti 800s left for Hungary, but the focus was on the Middle East and Africa where it did not have a manufacturing play.

Hyundai, however, saw the potential of India becoming a global small car hub much earlier. From Santro (its first model in India) onwards, it has looked at producing small cars at scale in India for export markets. Today, Made-in-India Hyundais run more than 100 countries. Since the start of the millennium, Hyundai has sat undisturbed at the top of the car export charts in India.

Until now, Maruti Suzuki’s export jump is no flash in the pan. It reflects a major shift in strategy for global carmakers. First, with the near-cold war face-off between the US and China showing no signs of ending, it has become imperative for all carmakers, whether they are Asian, American or European in origin, to reduce their dependence on China. In fact, US carmaker Ford, which exited the Indian market a couple of years ago, is looking to use its India line to build electric PVs for the export market.

India’s PLI scheme for the auto sector has been brilliantly structured and timed, removing the cost edge that Chinese manufacturers enjoyed. Along with the ₹18,000 crore PLI scheme for batteries, it is also timed to take advantage of the global shift to electric vehicles.

It also marks the growing competitiveness of manufacturing in India as booming domestic demand drives scale. India is the world’s fourth-biggest car market by volume and will overtake Japan to become third by 2024. This has also driven a corresponding boom in auto-component manufacture, leading to significant price reductions and economies of scale. Now, as in the mobile handset sector, the PLI may just help Indian manufacturers to match or exceed China in cost-effectiveness.

Made in India is finally beginning to happen.

