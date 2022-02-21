Why it took Maruti two decades to beat Hyundai in exports

The bigger factor, though, has been the gradual change in parent Suzuki Motor’s priorities. From 1981, when Suzuki became a minority partner in its joint venture with the then government-owned Maruti Udyog Limited (the JV was christened Maruti Suzuki India Limited in 1982), till 2002 when the government diluted its stake and made Suzuki the majority owner in the India venture, the Indian JV was purely a make-and-sell local play for Suzuki. As far as global markets were concerned, Suzuki’s other manufacturing lines in Europe and North America catered to those markets. True, Maruti has been exporting cars since 1987, when the first lot of 800 Maruti 800s left for Hungary, but the focus was on the Middle East and Africa where it did not have a manufacturing play.