Why Japan wants the Japanese to drink more
- ‘Sake Viva!’ contest has invited Japanese in the age group from 20 to 39 to propose business ideas for revitalising the alcohol industry
Japan’s finance ministry has rolled out a campaign seeking ideas for luring young Japanese to drink more. It is worried about the fallout on the exchequer of the country’s demographic challenges (and more recently the coronavirus pandemic) and the way those have changed consumption behaviours.