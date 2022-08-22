Why Japan wants the Japanese to drink more

The country’s population began to shrink more than a decade ago. Declining non-stop from the peak of 128 mn in 2008, it was down to 126.6 mn last year. The country also began to age a decade ago: more than a quarter of the Japanese are over 65. Japan has failed chronically to reverse the falling number of births. According to official data, only 840,000 babies were born in the country in 2020, with the birth rate down to 1.34 children per woman of childbearing age. As a result, the “new adult" cohort, the 20-year-olds in the total population, is down to just 0.96%. These demographic worries show up in the “coming-of-age", seijin shiki, festival in January every year celebrating all those that in the preceding 12 months turned 20, the eligibility age for right to vote, smoke and drink, and to become a grown-up officially.