So much for the artificial intelligence (AI) business finally starting to grow up. Last week I argued that Jensen Huang’s removal as Nvidia’s boss was a welcome first sign of proper accountability for the industry’s charismatic, often wayward leaders.
Having recovered from the whiplash of his return, we’re looking at a different story: Corporate governance in the tech world is on life support. Nvidia’s board members have lost credibility just as quickly as OpenAI’s did after they fired Sam Altman, and then found themselves in the firing line. It pays to be loyal to US President Donald Trump, at least while he clings on to power.