Why Kamath’s hypothesis on bank deposits is bang on

So far, so good. What could spoil the party, though, is the retail sector’s new-found appetite for loans. Over the past two years, commercial banks have seen credit grow due to demand from retail consumers and non-banking finance companies (which also then on-lent the same money to retail borrowers). A good chunk of this money is suspected to have been invested in speculative avenues (such as stock markets and property) and a rising interest rate regime would require banks to demand additional equity or margin from these borrowers. This is typically when it all breaks down; the RBI has also been warning about this eventuality in its latest annual and half-yearly publications. Credit growth or deposit growth worries will then take a back seat to a completely new set of concerns.