Why Kevin Warsh’s hope of shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet could run into trouble

America’s new Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh has long argued that the central bank should aggressively shrink its $6.7 trillion balance sheet, bloated by years of bond buying. He now has two powerful allies in Treasury secretary Scott Bessent and the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, Michelle Bowman.
America’s new Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh has long argued that the central bank should aggressively shrink its $6.7 trillion balance sheet, bloated by years of bond buying. He now has two powerful allies in Treasury secretary Scott Bessent and the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, Michelle Bowman.
The three share a trio of related aims: to pull the Fed back from its heavy involvement in markets, restore interest rates as the clear lever for monetary policy and change the liquidity rules of banks so that they can lend more instead of holding buckets of spare cash.
The three share a trio of related aims: to pull the Fed back from its heavy involvement in markets, restore interest rates as the clear lever for monetary policy and change the liquidity rules of banks so that they can lend more instead of holding buckets of spare cash.
But there is a catch.
While the first two goals rely on the third, any attempt to dramatically slim the Fed will drain the reserves that constitute much of the cash Bessent and Bowman think banks should be lending out.
So, while returning the Fed to something closer to the role it held before the 2008 financial crisis is a laudable aim, it won’t be simple or quick. Sucking trillions of dollars out of the system could also prove to be deeply destabilizing for banks and markets, unless it is done with great caution.
This excess money sitting on banks’ books will not simply be transformed into new lending if liquidity rules are loosened. Instead, much of that free cash will disappear from the system as the Fed shrinks its holdings.
The central bank created the reserves to pay for the bonds out of thin air, and when it offloads them that money will vanish from its balance sheet—as will the corresponding deposits in the banking system.
One way to avoid the disappearing act would be for banks to buy up all the Fed’s Treasuries and other government-linked debt—which they have no interest in doing.
And as if that wasn’t enough, there is another wrinkle: Warsh and Bowman may find they do not fully see eye-to-eye with their fellow board member, vice chair Philip Jefferson, who looks after the Fed’s funding windows, which banks would likely use more often in this new world.
Warsh has promised a “regime change” at the Fed and its huge bond portfolio is an obvious target. The assets were bought in waves after the 2008 financial crisis and covid pandemic to stimulate investing and lending when the economy was under threat.
Shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet would tighten conditions and likely lead to higher long-term interest rates in Treasury markets, but also theoretically make it easier to cut the short-term Fed Funds rate—and so please President Donald Trump.
However, the size of the Fed is inextricably linked to commercial banks’ demand for spare cash, known as reserves, which post-2008 regulations require them to hold in case they suffer fast deposit outflows. Bessent and Bowman have both signalled they want to change these rules because they incentivize banks to hoard liquidity when they could be lending.
“Requiring banks to fully self-insure even severe liquidity risk comes at a steep cost,” said under secretary for domestic finance Jonathan McKernan in a recent speech prepared by Bessent. “When 25% of large banks’ balance sheets are allocated to safe assets—up from roughly 10% before the [2008] crisis—that necessarily means less lending for mortgages, small businesses, AI hyperscalers and critical infrastructure.”
Bowman also called for reforming liquidity rules on the same day in March. She pointed to the same flaws, adding: “By increasing the demand for reserves, it also requires the Fed to maintain a larger balance sheet to meet that demand.”
The unified message: Let the dollars circulate—but mostly without the Fed’s hand on the pump. However, the central bank will still need to play a big supporting role, especially in a world where money can fly between banks faster than ever before.
Bessent and Bowman are both pushing for improvements to the Fed’s so-called discount window, where banks go if they need to borrow money quickly. In a world with less spare cash sloshing around and super speedy withdrawals, more banks will need to have an open and tested line to this facility and loans or bonds pre-approved by the central bank to use as collateral.
If the discount window worked better and banks used it more regularly, they could stop hoarding cash and the central bank could shrink faster. One problem: The Fed has spent decades discouraging banks from borrowing from it unless it is an emergency.
It changed its tune to encourage use during recent crises, but banks still worry that using the discount window will signal they are in trouble and avoid it whenever possible.
This stigma, combined with banks’ lack of practice using the facility, has left it in a dysfunctional state, as was obvious when Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed in 2023.
The Fed has been talking to banks about how to improve the discount window, but some in the industry worry that the board member responsible, Jefferson, holds more old-school views than Bowman, Bessent or Warsh.
Jefferson has given some nuanced talks on the history and evolution of the Fed’s role as lender of last resort that suggest he is open to the possibility of change. But he has also said he sees the central bank’s job as minimizing moral hazard, as he described in a recent speech: “‘Moral hazard’ in this context refers to the concern that publicly provided liquidity might encourage private financial institutions to take on excessive risk.”
Even if Bessent and Bowman can get Jefferson on board, their three-part plan only works if the Treasury can find a home for all the bonds held by the Fed. That is very unlikely to be commercial banks, which will not want to bear the risk that rising interest rates will leave them nursing market-value losses—that, after all, was the mortal wound for SVB. And regardless, swapping reserves for Treasuries would not get banks lending elsewhere.
Since the great financial crisis, the Fed and other central banks have run their financial systems with what policymakers call “abundant” reserves, or more money than anyone could need. Since it began to shrink its balance sheet, the Fed has moved to a regime of “ample” reserves, or enough money for all banks to be comfortable.
The changes now afoot would take banks back toward the world of “scarce” reserves that prevailed before 2008. That demands a major change from the way the banking system has been managed for the past 15 years—and moving from here to there is fraught with risks.
Right now, the system is finely poised. The level of reserves that counts as ample is a moving target. When the Fed gets close to undershooting, short-term money markets get the jitters—and so does everything else.
The Fed could find a way to slim down significantly by changing bank liquidity rules. But it must proceed in slow, cautious steps and be highly alert to disruptions. Even then, the changes will not turn trillions of dollars of idle cash into productive lending—and they certainly will not provide a rapid route for Warsh to give Trump the low interest rates he demands. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering banking and finance.