Why labour trouble at TN iPhone factory is bad news

India is in no position to push Apple into doing anything. However, it needs to do everything possible to make it attractive for Apple to manufacture and sell more products in India. The presence of the Apple eco-system can create high-value manufacturing and services jobs India badly needs. New Delhi has made concerted efforts to attract companies like Apple to manufacture through a production-linked incentive or a PLI scheme. Pegatron, Apple’s third supplier, registered a subsidiary recently and is looking to manufacture under the PLI scheme for electronics announced by the government.

