Why Mehul Choksi's version of the 14,000 cr PNB scam cannot be taken seriously

The way the scam worked was as follows: Nirav Modi and his uncle owned multiple companies in India and abroad, including in Hong Kong, as per disclosure by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The Indian companies imported rough diamonds from foreign companies, including from companies associated with the importers (this led to charges of round-tripping). To pay for the imports, the importer would ask PNB to issue an LOU to another bank that would advance the credit in foreign exchange. PNB issued LOUs to the Hong Kong branches of Allahabad Bank and Axis Bank, essentially saying that in case the importer failed to pay up, PNB would make good the deficit. The bank to which the LOU was issued would credit the amount to an account of PNB with that bank. This foreign account is called a Nostro account by PNB, and the same account is referred to Vostro account by the bank where the account has been opened. Nostro and Vostro mean ‘ours’ and ‘yours’, respectively, and derive from mediaeval Latin, the language of banking in Italy where modern banking originated (banca means a bench, and benches were used as makeshift desks by money dealers by early Florentine bankers).

