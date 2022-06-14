Why MSP alone does not bring farmers prosperity5 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 05:09 PM IST
- Opposition parties and farmer lobbies protest that the increase in support prices is a sham, and wholly inadequate
The government has announced minimum support prices, MSPs, for 14 summer crops, chief among which is rice. While the average increase is 6%, the increase for rice is the lowest, at 5.1%. This is lower than the increase in cost: fertilizer and energy prices have gone up sharply in the wake of the Ukraine war, wholesale price inflation is in the region of 15% and consumer price inflation is about half of that. Opposition parties and farmer lobbies protest that the increase in support prices is a sham, and wholly inadequate.