Why MSP alone does not bring farmers prosperity

A basic reform that is required is to remove systemic pressure to keep the terms of trade between industry and agriculture adverse for the latter. When industry gets protection, raising the price of industrial goods above what they would be in the absence of protection, and the export of farm produce is restricted, depressing farm prices below what they would be, state policy turns the terms of trade in favour of industry and against agriculture: farmers need to exchange more bags of grain to buy the fertilizer or tractor they need than would have been the case in the absence of policy that boosted industrial prices and repressed farm prices.