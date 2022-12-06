Why Myntra’s sales announce the quiet rise of small-town India

Once upon a time, there were two Indias. There was India, squeezed into ever more crowded but ever more prosperous mega cities — the India of skyscrapers and metros, roads clogged with millions of vehicles; the India of sprawling technology parks which worked round-the-clock, servicing clients round the globe; an India where a technology unicorn was minted every week and a dollar billionaire every other day. And then there was Bharat — the vast rural and semi-rural hinterland where millions eked out a living on tiny landholdings barely large enough to be classified as farms; the Bharat which was home to the largest absolute number of poor in the world; a Bharat where infrastructure existed, if at all, in state of crumbling decay; a Bharat where consumption fluctuated with the whims of fickle weather gods, who unleashed floods and droughts with uncaring abundance.