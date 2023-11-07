Why N.R. Narayana Murthy’s call for a 70-hour work week got such mixed reactions
One size doesn’t fit all. Some have hours in their control, others don’t. Work contexts and incentives differ too much for a consensus view.
Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy’s recent statement suggesting that Indian youngsters should work 70 hours a week went viral, and has evoked all kinds of comments, both for and against it. At a superficial level, this is like a classic high-school debate, where points can easily be made for and against the motion, depending on which side one chooses to represent. Those against the motion have talked about the necessity of maintaining a good work-life balance and those for it have talked about India needing a more productive workforce to be able to reach the levels of developed countries. Or as the Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal put it on X (formerly Twitter): “It’s our moment to go all in and build in one generation what other countries have built over many generations!"