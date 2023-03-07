Why Narayana Murthy’s wisdom on VCs is flawed4 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 12:44 PM IST
- The Infosys founder recently compared venture capital investing to Ponzi schemes but his comments are at best an exaggeration of reality
At the Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum, IT maven N R Narayana Murthy took a swipe at the venture capital (VC) industry. He said VC practices resemble Ponzi schemes because VCs focus too much on growing the topline (revenue) and neglect the bottomline (profit after tax).
