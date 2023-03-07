Why Narayana Murthy’s wisdom on VCs is flawed

Any business offering consumer goods online must invest heavily in IT infrastructure, warehouses, hiring people to sort and deliver goods, negotiating rates with sellers and so on. Likewise, a ride-hailing service has to either invest in buying cars and hiring drivers (like BluSmart), or negotiate rates with car owners and drivers to offer such services. It also has to invest in creating an IT backbone and apps to connect drivers with passengers, and figure out rates that work for both parties. Moreover, such businesses need to keep investing if they want to capture a bigger market share. Amazon took over a decade to become stable and profitable. Flipkart, which launched in 2005, is still making losses. Uber, which launched in 2010, was making losses even in 2021.