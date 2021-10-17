Why natural experiments are a natural choice for a Nobel prize

Two papers—one by Card on the effect of minimum-wage laws on employment and another by Angrist on the effect of schooling on earnings—have become the talk of the town. The duo of Alan B. Krueger and David Card conducted a famous natural experiment by observing employment trends at fast-food restaurants in New Jersey and Pennsylvania before and after the former raised the applicable minimum wage while the latter didn’t. They discovered, foxing conventional text-book economists, that employment in New Jersey’s fast-food outlets rose slightly relative to employment in Pennsylvania’s. This triggered a churn in thinking about the way economists would imagine their theoretical models working in the real world; after intense contestations over the hypotheses involved, it was finally concluded that the raising of New Jersey’s minimum wage actually had no impact on total employment in the state’s fast-food industry. The key takeaway from the episode was that the reigning thoughts of by-the-book economists about the way the world functions in the context of economic matters merited a relook. Tersely put, there was a need to verify if standard economic models of demand-and-supply really work as they have been conceptualized.

