Why NSE’s Social Stock Exchange is just what India needs

Though late in the making, the soon to be launched Social Stock Exchange, three years after a budget announcement in 2019, could provide a platform to help bridge this gap. It is a concept which has been tried out in countries such as UK, Canada, Singapore, South Africa and Brazil. Sebi’s framework for this new exchange segment is envisaged as an electronic platform for raising funds by both not-for-profit and for-profit organisations. That could be in the form of equity or debt, units and new instruments such as the recently notified zero coupon zero principal bonds. It would mean listing on this new segment after a vetting process which would entail the issuer – the social enterprise – signing up for disclosures and reporting standards including on financials, governance and an annual impact report. This should lead to the emergence of a new class of social auditors and hopefully a rising number of social entrepreneurs.

