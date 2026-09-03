Anyone who has lain awake at night knows that sleep cannot be chased. The harder we reach for it, the further it seems. We can prepare the ground— dim the room, still the body, set the day’s worries down—but the last step is not ours to take. Sleep comes only once we stop trying to seize it. Reaching for it is what keeps it away.
Why our actions needn’t reflect our inner posture—and the question worth asking in pursuit of inner peace
SummaryA person may hold a demanding office and be at peace with it, while another may give up everything and stay restless. The outward arrangement is irrelevant. The conquest of disquiet can be a futile aim, but the question is whether one is aware of the disquiet, accepts it, and opts to move beyond it.
Anyone who has lain awake at night knows that sleep cannot be chased. The harder we reach for it, the further it seems. We can prepare the ground— dim the room, still the body, set the day’s worries down—but the last step is not ours to take. Sleep comes only once we stop trying to seize it. Reaching for it is what keeps it away.
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