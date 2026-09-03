Why our actions needn’t reflect our inner posture—and the question worth asking in pursuit of inner peace

And so the question turns inward, where it belongs. There are two postures, and we can set them side by side. In one, a person acts and keeps score of position, of recognition, of how he stands beside others, of whether his moment will come. In the other, a person acts and releases the outcome—aspiring still, serving still, doing what is his to do, and leaving what follows to whatever decides such things. The two can look the same from the street. They do not feel the same from within.