Why parents are feeling guilty all the time

What children need from us is a deep and meaningful connection. Many engaged and active parents, who invest tremendous amounts of effort in experiences for their children get too stressed and exhausted to be able to connect, be present and be authentic. The point that I want to make vehemently is that parenting is not about keeping your children happy all the time, neither is it about ensuring that they are stimulated, well fed and well slept, etc., “all the time". These are responsibilities indeed but the fundamental, primal need of a child is that of attachment, which very often gets lost among our daily goals and business.

