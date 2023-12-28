Why Paytm’s long search for consistent profits continues
Summary
- While the company retains its strength in the payments sector, it still lacks a coherent business strategy and is yet to show market watchers which business it plans to build over time to deliver consistent profits.
Paytm recently announced it plans to build an AI system to help financial institutions identify risks and fraud, safeguarding them from emerging threats linked to AI advancements. Simultaneously, the company is streamlining its workforce by automating repetitive tasks and promoting AI adoption among its employees. It is reported to have laid off over 1,000 employees since October.