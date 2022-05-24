Why period films are deployed as tools of propaganda

Perhaps the foremost movie of this type is Jean Renoir’s masterpiece La Grande Illusion which was released in 1937 to near universal acclaim. The movie tells the story of three French prisoners of war in various German camps 20 years earlier during World War I, and their eventual escape. It was based on Renoir’s memories of his war-time experience. In the hands of a lesser director, this would have been an opportunity for jingoism and rousing dialogue interspersed with action set pieces. In Renoir’s hands, it was a hauntingly elegiac piece of art about friendships across class, nationality, language and religion, the artificiality of human borders, and the essential humanity of all sides. There were no cartoonish villains, just ordinary people doing their best. As Renoir believed, everyone has their reasons. The richly etched characters are unforgettable: the working-class hero Marechal played by Jean Gabin, the cheerful and generous Jewish Rosenthal played by Dalio, the lonely German widow Elsa played by Dita Parlo, the aristocratic Captain de Boeldieu played by Pierre Fresnay who sacrifices his life for his compatriots to escape, and above all, the tragic Captain Von Rauffenstein played by Eric Von Stroheim. The themes Renoir touches, the generosity with which he deals with his characters, and the humour and pathos make La Grande Illusion one of the greatest movies ever made. The movie was released 85 years ago when the Spanish civil war was raging and Western democracies were headed for a war against fascism. Yet, its message remains ever relevant. That’s why The Grand Illusion won the admiration of US President Roosevelt, who screened the movie in the White House and wanted every democrat to see it. Mussolini kept a copy in his private collection. Goebbels, that master of propaganda, recognized the damage this movie’s message could do to his philosophy, declared it to be “cinematic enemy No. 1" and tried to destroy every print in existence during World War II.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}