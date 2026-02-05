Why policymakers simply cannot afford to neglect India’s vast agricultural sector
Summary
Our national accounts may show agriculture as a steady performer, but aggregate data masks weak growth in a major sub-sector—crops—that multitudes depend on for livelihood. An agricultural revival won’t just relieve rural income distress, but help address a demand deficiency holding the economy back
Going by the national accounts, if there is one sector that seems to have done well in recent years, it is agriculture. As the Economic Survey also notes, the sector as a whole has grown 4.4% annually in the last five years and 3.9% in the last 10 years.
