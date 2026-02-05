On the other hand, the largest sub-sector of crops has grown at just 2% annually. It includes major crops such as cereals, edible oils, pulses, cotton and sugarcane, along with horticultural crops such as fruits, vegetables and flowers. It is also the largest employer of agricultural workers along with livestock. To put it in perspective, the crops sector grew at 3.3% annually between 2004 and 2014. But its recent decadal growth is among the lowest in three.