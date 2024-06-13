Why political centrists must rediscover their passion

But the allure of populism is strong. Politicians from either end of the political spectrum promise simple solutions to complex problems. When they fail to deliver, as they inevitably do, there is always someone else to blame. They divide society into us v them, the real people v the elites, locals v outsiders, oppressed v oppressor, and pitch those groups against each other in a battle for total victory. Those on the other side don’t think differently; they are different. There is no space for nuance or complexity. Any hint of compromise is seen as betrayal.