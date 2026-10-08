Nobody really has privacy anymore. I thought I should find a way to test this hypothesis, but it’s futile. After all, some ‘effective altruists’ of the tech world even want the real world’s bugs mapped—for their own good, of course. Imagine waking up with a clunky exoskeleton; it would be impossible to handle a gadget, let alone get online, but equally hard to fall off the grid. Never mind humans, technology has clearly evolved.
Why privacy must survive the age of AI: Not just humans, even the economy needs it
SummaryIt's a sigh of the times. In a world under Big Tech’s watch and a country agog with Tata Sons’ private status, privacy looks like a quantum cat: both dead and alive. Scant concern for it isn’t just unjust, it could have economic consequences. Here’s how.
Nobody really has privacy anymore. I thought I should find a way to test this hypothesis, but it’s futile. After all, some ‘effective altruists’ of the tech world even want the real world’s bugs mapped—for their own good, of course. Imagine waking up with a clunky exoskeleton; it would be impossible to handle a gadget, let alone get online, but equally hard to fall off the grid. Never mind humans, technology has clearly evolved.
About the Author
Aresh Shirali has over three decades of media experience. He leapt into business journalism in late 1992, drawn to the field by a raging public debate on India’s embrace of market forces as part of a policy reform thrust. It gave him a ringside view of the remix of India’s mixed economy through a career working as an editor at magazines and newspapers ranging from 'Advertising & Marketing', 'Business Today' and 'Open' to 'Business Standard' and 'Financial Express'. He joined 'Mint' in 2019 as the editor of its Views section—his current role. His day-to-day work involves overseeing editorials and op-eds published in Mint.<br><br>He joined the profession after an education in econometrics (on a foundation of economics and statistics)—motivated by an interest in bias elimination, hypothesis testing and argument resolution. Opinion has long been his zone of specialization as a print media professional, with a special focus on financial, business and economic affairs. He has lived in Chandigarh, New York, Dehradun and Mumbai, and now lives in Gurugram with his family amid bookshelves full of ideology analysis across a wide spectrum. He tries hard to be a social-media recluse—but often fails. Meanwhile, he is given to saying things like, “Maybe a book’s best written when it’s time to pack up.”
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More