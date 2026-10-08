Why privacy must survive the age of AI: Not just humans, even the economy needs it

Nobody really has privacy anymore. I thought I should find a way to test this hypothesis, but it’s futile. After all, some ‘effective altruists’ of the tech world even want the real world’s bugs mapped—for their own good, of course. Imagine waking up with a clunky exoskeleton; it would be impossible to handle a gadget, let alone get online, but equally hard to fall off the grid. Never mind humans, technology has clearly evolved.
Nobody really has privacy anymore. I thought I should find a way to test this hypothesis, but it’s futile. After all, some ‘effective altruists’ of the tech world even want the real world’s bugs mapped—for their own good, of course. Imagine waking up with a clunky exoskeleton; it would be impossible to handle a gadget, let alone get online, but equally hard to fall off the grid. Never mind humans, technology has clearly evolved.
My own effort to stay a social-media recluse got crushed by the might of ‘network effects,’ my will to keep my face off the internet in the fond hope of free speech in old age wilted a decade ago, and my ploys to mask myself for chatbots were foiled by the power of artificial intelligence (AI).
It’s futile to resist. So here’s the question that gets thrown at me every now and then: why is privacy such a big deal?
For an individual, the answer is clear. Not only is it critical to life and liberty as a basic right, it liberates thought—and action, so long as nobody else is hurt; and with luck, that can yield new ideas and spell progress.
Does the same apply to a private company? In matters of strategy, innovation and trade secrets that set it apart, yes. Privacy is key. As for finance, it depends on who else bears risk, which is why widely owned firms must disclose a larger template of data than those that are not publicly listed.
In the case of Tata Sons, being privately held lets it allot funds for charity and wealth creation free of external pressure. The argument that India needs it to go public for overall financial stability rests on the premise that a bigger window to its affairs would keep Tata’s apex company from harming others if it happens to stumble.
Since folly is folly, any entity can. On a visit to the Levant in 1873, Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata (1839-1904) joked in his diary that the rugged roads he found may have been built “to prove by a toil of actual experience that the way to Hell is paved with good resolutions.” The founder of the Tata Group might as well have been talking about business.
Take the story of Tata Finance Ltd (TFL), which remained a flicker on my radar after a failed attempt as a college kid at buying its shares via its public offer of early 1991 (an issue-price cap had made it a lottery with dismal odds). Its goals struck me as worthy.
Yet, about a decade later, a subsidiary of a TFL sub-unit called Inshaallah Investments was wrapped up in a scandal over dodgy off-market equity trades that looked like a device to shuffle losses around. The Group’s top brass was alarmed, an official probe ensued, and in 2005, TFL was folded into Tata Motors.
The episode showed how corporate complexity could obscure fishy deals. It also exposed as flaky the notion of publicly listed companies being more angelic.
With AI sleuths now on the prowl, perhaps nothing can escape detection anymore. Yet, it puzzles me how the economy’s interests would be better served by wide investor scrutiny of Tata Sons if it thwarts both its majority owner’s will and charity mission.
While solvency woes at its operating units could rattle non-Tata financial firms, at least in theory, is this risk acute enough to justify a statist end to its ownership privacy?
But then, privacy often seems like a doomed cause even at its most basic level. Although India’s law to protect our personal data is finally going into force, it’s yet to grant us a modicum of control over what online operators know about us.
In a way, it’s already too late. Not just Big Tech, other ‘tech bros’ have been watching. Today, profiles held in cyber memory are said to be so vivid in their details that we may no longer be able to tell real folks apart from AI-crafted clones.
Nor should we pretend there’s no valid reason to keep any payment confidential. Cash is used not just for shady deals, but also for worthy causes that may suffer if their funding can be traced. Think of slums where the digital trails of UPI transfers let menfolk cramp the agency of women. Sometimes, do-gooders need masks too, and this is just one reason why India’s e-rupee ought to mimic cash as closely as possible.
The refrain that privacy is valued only by people up to no good is, in effect, a denial of diversity. For optimal outcomes, market theory posits that diverse views and cues must blend freely into signals—like prices—to guide the allocation of resources.
In other words, the blended agency of many mutual strangers would do a better job of putting an economy’s money, minds and much else to productive work than a few state planners likely to think alike. Granted, for all its efficiency, the market can go wrong; it may fail to factor in climate risks, for instance.
Even so, it’s an economic formula that mostly works, and for a market economy to thrive, it must constantly be fed with an endless variety of analyses, insights, motives, etc—for which privacy must make space. The same applies to the market for ideas.
As for my personal privacy, what spooked me last was a chatbot’s response to a query on quantum AI that took care not to reveal any filial motive. “Your dad’s theorem,” it guessed to my alarm, had been of help. It had ensured that a quantum neural network could work with real probabilities to deliver valid outputs. Uh-oh.
The author is editor of Mint Views.