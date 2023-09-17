Why psychoanalysis should be kept outside one’s home4 min read 17 Sep 2023, 07:31 PM IST
The human subconscious is extremely difficult to read; one must not try it at home on loved ones
Home psychoanalysis is a modern disorder. More than ever, people are attributing reasons for a person’s behaviour to something not very obvious, like the distant past or sexual melancholy or the subconscious mind. Thus there are claims that a man does not prioritize his family because he had a bad childhood; or that a woman is unhappy in a relationship because she entered it “on the rebound"; or that a child is scared of birds because she once had a frightening toy, and so on. And there are interpretations of dreams where serpents mean sex and public nudity means a sense of inferiority. (A search for meaning in dreams is close to the origins of psychoanalysis—in Sigmund Freud’s fanciful interpretations.) And, of course, people also read “body language": folded arms are a defensive pose and a rub of the nose signifies lying.