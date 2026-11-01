PSUs are back—but they should exercise caution when implementing artificial intelligence

Much like the circular nature of many fashion trends, there seems to be a renewed interest in reviving public sector units (PSUs). The levels of interest and intensity may vary from country-to-country but PSUs are definitely finding a second lease of life.
While economic exigencies—triggered by geopolitical flashpoints, broken supply chains, energy crisis, a climate emergency, tight money, heightened inflation and rising interest rates—may have necessitated a rebirth of PSUs globally, their rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has prompted an urgent need to install governance and regulatory guardrails. This is of special importance in India.