Why Q2 GDP estimates must be interpreted with care
- High degree of discrepancies and manufacturing GDP shrinking significantly complicate the GDP estimates.
As a rule of thumb, quarterly estimates of GDP are not taken too seriously. They are rudimentary, preliminary-stage estimates computed from limited sources of information. It takes more than two years for the final estimates to be prepared. As data starts becoming available from more sophisticated sources, it is plugged into the computation over several rounds of revisions. The final estimates, thus, tend to look a lot different from the preliminary-stage versions.