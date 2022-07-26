Why rapid economic growth may follow high inflation5 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 10:15 PM IST
A separation of signals from noise suggests that India’s economy will do better than many expect
In every aspect of life, we have choices and what we choose depends on us. The choices we make mould us. If we see threats, we will be on the back foot, and if we see an opportunity, we work towards making the most of it. Today, economies across the world are being reset on account of inflation inflicted by geo-political turbulence and action taken by some of the most powerful countries in dealing with their economies. The impact of their decisions can be felt worldwide.