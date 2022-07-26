Why rapid economic growth may follow high inflation

The rupee has depreciated against the US dollar, but that’s not the complete picture: Trades took place when our currency was at 50 to the dollar, and trades happen at current levels as well. More than the absolute value of a currency, what matters is its stability. Slow and steady appreciation or depreciation has no adverse impact. By now, everyone knows that as the US Federal Reserve decided to raise interest rates, the funds funnel turned towards the US, and this shift in global flows has led to a stronger dollar. However, an important point to note is that not all currencies have reacted in the same way. The Indian rupee has indeed depreciated against the dollar, but it has appreciated against other major currencies. And we are not alone; some of the other currencies in Asia have also done well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}