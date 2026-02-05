Why RBI should permit a kill-switch for phones bought on loans: It will aid credit expansion
RBI was reportedly rethinking its clampdown on the remote locking of financed phones when borrowers default. It should ease that clamp. A calibrated kill-switch could widen access to credit for first-time borrowers. As for privacy, a code of conduct could address concerns.
After saying that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is evaluating whether to bring back the policy of allowing loan-financed phones on which repayments are interrupted to be locked as a method of enforcing credit discipline, the central bank has not moved on the subject. It should go ahead and give a green signal for the use of technology to enforce credit discipline.