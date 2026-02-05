India has a relatively low level of bank credit to the private sector. Banks do not have the capacity to measure the creditworthiness of those outside the world of formal finance. NBFCs do a better job of it. Beyond these lenders, informal sources of credit meet the needs of a large segment of small borrowers. Such borrowers typically bear a higher cost of credit as compared to those who do manage to access formal finance. Clearly, it is desirable to bring larger and larger numbers into the fold of formal finance.