Why RBI’s rate hike pause is good news for budget homebuyers3 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 10:37 AM IST
- It may quell anxiety among borrowers and encourage prospective homebuyers to finalise decisions that may have been put on hold
After six back-to-back hikes since May 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week kept key policy rates unchanged at 6.5%, providing significant relief for prospective homebuyers and developers. The past three quarters saw a gradual rise in home loan interest rates, which had a significant impact on borrowers, particularly those in the affordable housing category, as rates surged to over 9%.
