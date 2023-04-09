Why RBI’s rate hike pause is good news for budget homebuyers

Housing units priced below ₹40 lakh saw their share of overall sales dip between 2019 and 2022, and in the January-March quarter of 2023. In 2019, of the total sales of nearly 2,61,400 units across the top seven cities, nearly 38% were in the affordable segment as per Anarock Property Consultants. But in 2022, of the total 3,64,880 units sold, about only 26% were in the affordable category. In the March quarter this year, of the total 1.14 lakh units sold in the top seven cities, affordable housing comprised just 20% (around 23,110 units sold).

