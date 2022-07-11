Why RBI should consider a higher inflation target band

The analysis portends that the Indian economy is now in the second phase under the Friedman principal and inflation will continue to outstrip expectations until: 1) government borrowings and hence capex is curtailed; 2) Interest rates are increased with impunity (Volcker moment); and 3) Taxes are increased to reduce incremental resources available with the public. But then, all three at this stage will likely ruin market sentiment and fiscal as well as monetary policies can at best reach a middle ground. Nevertheless, RBI must prepare for a considerably long haul of high inflation and therefore raise its inflation target range for the time being. Or so at least until it becomes clear how well the economy is recuperating from its recent shocks in the medium term.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}