Opinion | Why RBI should now be our lender of first resort

Ever since the covid crisis struck, our central bank has adopted a flurry of unconventional measures as well, mostly meant to put large tranches of money at the disposal of the banking system for disbursal or deployment. What works when an economy is looking up, though, does not necessarily have the same effect when would-be creditors and debtors are downcast. In gloomy times, debt can be a source of anxiety to both parties. Today’s big restraint on credit, thus, is not the cost of funds, but the fear that any debt advanced or taken would not be able to justify itself. A small business may not expect a return on investment higher than the interest rate on offer, for example, while a household may not see earnings rise to lighten the burden. As for bridge loans to cover routine expenses, these require the confidence that an end to the gap is actually in sight; if not, expense reduction is the usual way out. Most companies seem to have dealt with the crisis by cutting costs, not adding on debt. In a nutshell, then, a lack of market demand, revenue losses and doubts about servicing loans have joined forces to push money into safety vaults at a time it needs to get out there and move around.