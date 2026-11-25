The first half of October saw the rupee come close to 97 against the dollar, with oil prices and global bond yields climbing and the currency having already lost more than 7% over the year. Expecting worse, importers rushed to buy dollars forward. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepped in with a set of circulars on currency hedging.
The rupee is now back below 94. RBI can fairly claim credit. But the centrepiece of its package, a 20% cash reserve on currency hedges, penalizes the very prudence regulators usually encourage. It also came with no consultation and no end date.