The first half of October saw the rupee come close to 97 against the dollar, with oil prices and global bond yields climbing and the currency having already lost more than 7% over the year. Expecting worse, importers rushed to buy dollars forward. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepped in with a set of circulars on currency hedging.
The first half of October saw the rupee come close to 97 against the dollar, with oil prices and global bond yields climbing and the currency having already lost more than 7% over the year. Expecting worse, importers rushed to buy dollars forward. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepped in with a set of circulars on currency hedging.
The rupee is now back below 94. RBI can fairly claim credit. But the centrepiece of its package, a 20% cash reserve on currency hedges, penalizes the very prudence regulators usually encourage. It also came with no consultation and no end date.
The rupee is now back below 94. RBI can fairly claim credit. But the centrepiece of its package, a 20% cash reserve on currency hedges, penalizes the very prudence regulators usually encourage. It also came with no consultation and no end date.
What RBI did: The package comprises four parts.
First, RBI cut the volume of currency derivatives a firm can buy without proving an underlying exposure from $100 million to $5 million.
Second, it barred firms from rebooking cancelled rupee-linked foreign exchange contracts, a practice used to profit from currency swings rather than to hedge.
Third, it created a foreign exchange risk reserve (FERR). When a bank sells a client a hedge worth over $2 million to buy foreign currency for imports or other current-account payments, the bank must deposit 20% of the contract’s rupee value with RBI. The deposit is held in cash, earns no interest and stays there until the contract ends.
Two days later, another circular extended the reserve to the hedges banks take out on their own assets and liabilities, however small the contract unlike client hedges, and confined offshore rupee derivatives to hedging.
Fourth, RBI opened a special dollar window for the three state-run oil companies, taking the country’s largest dollar buyers out of the market.
RBI’s case: Its reasoning has merit. The rush to hedge had itself become a source of pressure: every importer buying dollars forward added to the demand it feared. Not all of it was genuine hedging: a $100 million limit without proof of exposure left room for speculation dressed as risk management. RBI wanted to curb destabilizing derivatives demand and stop evasion through split trades.
In the 2013 crisis too, RBI cut limits on overseas investment and individual remittances (a step it is reportedly weighing again, with a proposed ₹50 lakh sub-limit under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme) and opened a dollar window for the same three oil companies.
Cost to hedgers: But the FERR misses its target. As an example: on a $10 million forward contract at ₹95 to the dollar, the bank selling it must lock away ₹19 crore with RBI for the life of the contract. Banks pass this cost on to their clients at a time when hedging has already grown dearer—the 12-month forward premium rose by about 100 basis points in October.
Those paying it are not speculators: for clients, the reserve applies only to hedges of real current-account payments. Banks hedging interest on foreign currency non-resident, or FCNR, deposits also now face the reserve (RBI’s swap window covered only the principal), even though in June, RBI had exempted new FCNR deposits from reserve requirements to attract dollars.
A firm priced out of hedging still needs dollars; it simply stops protecting itself. An unhedged importer is a risk to its lenders and, when the rupee next falls, a source of panic buying, leaving the market more fragile.
How it was done: The deeper problem lies in the process. The reserve rests on RBI’s power to direct authorized dealers under Sections 10(4) and 11(1) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, and its power over derivatives under Section 45W of the RBI Act.
In a crisis, speed matters, and these powers allow it. But RBI used them to impose a market-wide cost overnight, with no draft, no consultation and no end date. The circular did not even say whether the reserve would earn interest.
That answer came five days later through a set of FAQs, along with rules on options, rollovers and exclusions. When a rule’s basic terms are settled through FAQs, it suggests that the rule was not ready. In recent years, RBI has rightly made consultation its norm; this time, it skipped it.
What RBI should do: It need not scrap the reserve, only recalibrate it.
First, add a sunset clause: the reserve should lapse unless RBI renews it, with reasons, every three months.
Second, separate hedgers from speculators. Importers with documented exposures and banks hedging the FCNR deposits that RBI had itself invited should face a lower rate or none.
Third, pay interest on the reserve at the standing deposit facility rate. That still discourages over-hedging without penalizing hedgers.
Fourth, consult after the fact: publish the reasoning, invite comments within 30 days and fold the FAQs into the binding directions.
Conclusion: With the rupee now steadier, this is the right moment for RBI to set out how the reserve will be wound down. When the monetary policy committee meets from 2-4 December, RBI should signal a review date and a timeline for withdrawing the reserve.
In 2013, during the taper tantrum, it withdrew its emergency dollar window once the rupee steadied. The same discipline should apply now: emergency measures remain credible only when markets can see that they are temporary.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is a research fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.