Why regulating online gambling is better than banning it4 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 05:59 PM IST
- Booming online cricket betting proves that ban on gambling is not effective at all
Ever heard of 1XBat, the title sponsor of the ongoing Sri Lanka–Pakistan cricket series? It’s supposedly a cricket news website. Nothing unusual about a new entity sponsoring a major sporting event. After all, troubled ed-tech decacorn Byju’s had spent hundreds of crores of rupees of venture capital money getting its name on the Indian cricket team’s jersey, sponsoring IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, and even the upcoming soccer World Cup in Qatar.