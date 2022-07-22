Why regulating online gambling is better than banning it

Addiction is a serious and recognised issue in case of both alcohol and gambling. But states have a schizophrenic view of alcohol. While prohibition exists in several states and is severely controlled in others, liquor–which states unanimously decided to keep out of the purview of GST–contributes more than ₹2 lakh crore per year to their coffers. In fact, more than 164 per cent of Karnataka’s own revenues come from taxing liquor, while the share of liquor taxes of total revenues in Delhi and Haryana is also in double digits.

