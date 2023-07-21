Opinion
Why RIL is worth less than the sum of its parts
Summary
- The company valued its subsidiary Jio Financial Services at ₹133 a share but the market decided it was worth ₹261.85 a share. Spinning off Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail could lead to similar jumps in their market value
The carving out of Jio Financial Services (JFSL) from Reliance Industries has brought windfall gains for all investors, including, of course, the promoters. The market price of the erstwhile Reliance Strategic Investments Limited, which has been renamed to JFSL as a standalone company, was calculated to be ₹261.85 a share whereas the notional “acquisition cost" was estimated to be around ₹133 a share.
