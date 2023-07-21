Why RIL is worth less than the sum of its parts

JFSL is a financial player in the NBFC and credit segments. It plans to expand into insurance, digital payments and asset management. But there is no obvious synergy between JFSL and most of the other RIL businesses, though JFSL could leverage those Reliance and Jio channels to cross-sell financial services and products to retail customers. RIL has 400 million mobile users, 18,000 Reliance Retail stores (with annual footfalls of 800 million), and works with around two million kirana stores. It will be much easier for investors to assess exactly what JFSL is doing as a standalone business.