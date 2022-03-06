Why rising inflation has the HUL management worried

ITC shares have risen as cigarette sales picked up after lockdowns were lifted across the country. ITC invests profits made in that category to grow its consumer products that compete with Unilever. The Indian subsidiaries of Unilever's American rivals P&G and Colgate compete with HUL fiercely in home and personal care categories. But aren't facing as much input prices inflation as HUL. Unfortunately for the FMCG giant, there is no respite in any of its product categories when inflation is hurting across the board. The war in Ukraine is complicating the inflation situation, but these pain points had emerged for HUL much before the Russian strikes began.