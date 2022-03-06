Why rising inflation has the HUL management worried

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rising inflation has the HUL management worried, as statements made in January 2022 by Sanjiv Mehta, the chairman and MD of the company, show. Mehta told the press that he had not seen the kind of inflation in India at the moment in many, many years
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
When stock markets are in a tizzy, there is usually a flight to safety; Investors resort to buying into 'defensive' stocks. Stock prices have fallen sharply pretty much across the board, save for select commodity stocks, amid rising uncertainty after the Russian forces attacked Ukraine.
When stock markets are in a tizzy, there is usually a flight to safety; Investors resort to buying into 'defensive' stocks. Stock prices have fallen sharply pretty much across the board, save for select commodity stocks, amid rising uncertainty after the Russian forces attacked Ukraine.
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), the 51% subsidiary of global consumer giant Unilever, the company that probably led to the term 'defensive stocks' getting invented by equity analysts, has been pounded to its lowest level in two years.
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), the 51% subsidiary of global consumer giant Unilever, the company that probably led to the term 'defensive stocks' getting invented by equity analysts, has been pounded to its lowest level in two years.
In fact, the slide began even before the war started. HUL shares have tumbled 14.5% since January 2022. The S&P BSE Sensex is down too, but less — by 8%.
In the past, shares of the 'ketchup-to-soaps' maker that meets the everyday needs of Indian consumers traditionally performed better whenever there was fear psychosis in the stock market. The logic is straightforward. People will not stop consuming food, toothpaste and soaps, regardless of political or economic conditions. HUL, being a leading player in this space, benefitted relative to other stocks in situations of heightened uncertainty.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Why is there a sharp selloff in HUL shares since the beginning of 2022 then?
For years, HUL enjoyed tremendous pricing power for its products and services. And so, whenever inflation picked up in the past, the company absorbed the rising input costs or passed them on to the consumer.
This time seems different.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rising inflation has the HUL management worried, as statements made in January 2022 by Sanjiv Mehta, the chairman and MD of the company, show. Mehta told the press that he had not seen the kind of inflation in India at the moment in many, many years. This isn't a headache for the company in India alone. Unilever, the parent of HUL, warned in February 2022 that profit margins could come under pressure worldwide due to inflation.
Mint reports that the company increased the prices of critical products twice in the month of February 2022. Yet, the fall in its shares has not stemmed.
There is high inflation in HUL's input items, from cosmetics to food products. Commodities like crude oil and edible oil agri-input products like corn, palm oil, soya bean have all witnessed a sharp rise in prices globally. Prolonged geopolitical tensions in Europe, as seems likely, will only aggravate the pricing pressures in these key inputs for HUL.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Relatively smaller rivals of HUL, like Dabur, Emami and Godrej Consumer, have seen share prices tumble too. A concern for HUL investors, however, could be that the market is not battering the stocks of the bigger companies among its rivals, like ITC, P&G and Colgate, the same way.
ITC shares have risen as cigarette sales picked up after lockdowns were lifted across the country. ITC invests profits made in that category to grow its consumer products that compete with Unilever. The Indian subsidiaries of Unilever's American rivals P&G and Colgate compete with HUL fiercely in home and personal care categories. But aren't facing as much input prices inflation as HUL. Unfortunately for the FMCG giant, there is no respite in any of its product categories when inflation is hurting across the board. The war in Ukraine is complicating the inflation situation, but these pain points had emerged for HUL much before the Russian strikes began.
Going forward, if HUL chooses to protect margins and sacrifices growth by hiking prices, consumers may 'downtrade' to lower-priced alternatives. It may then have to concede market share to smaller brands as well as strong competitors like ITC and P&G.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As things stand, investors probably aren't willing to bet that HUL enjoys the sort of pricing power it commanded in the past.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!