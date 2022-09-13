Why rollout of secondary loan market is good news for all

There would be multiple benefits. Chief among them is external assessment of loan pricing. Too cosy a relationship between the lending bank and the borrower might lead to the cost of credit being unrealistically low, that is, the relevant risk factors might not be fully priced in. This might be for totally valid reasons, such as trust, born out of past experience of the borrower’s entrepreneurial success. Or it could be for reasons not so valid, such as non-commercial factors of persuasion behind sanctioning the loan. If the loan is sold on a secondary market, different sets of eyes would appraise the loan and an arm’s length pricing would emerge. Variance of this price with the price arrived at by the original lender would tell its own tale. This price would permit future loans to be priced better.